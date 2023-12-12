BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The gluten-free bakery Sweet Peas is the first bakery approved as a Blue Zones Project designation.

Officials say Sweet Peas serves 100% gluten-free baked goods. The menu features several Blue Zones Project-inspired dishes such as coconut sugar brownies, trail mix cookies and focaccia sandwiches.

“We love what Blue Zones Project is doing for our community. When we transitioned from Better Bowls to Sweet Peas Bakery, we wanted to keep healthy options for our customers,” said owner Jina McMillan.

Sweet Peas is located at 1818 G St. in downtown Bakersfield.