BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first baby birth in Kern County took place just after midnight on New Year’s Day at Adventist Health Bakersfield, hospital officials said Monday.

Adventist Health said Kern’s first baby of the new year was born via C-section at 12:01 a.m.

Across town, Dignity Health Memorial Hospital had the first natural birth baby at 12:05 a.m.

The names and genders of the babies were not immediately known.