BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some early childhood education projects around Kern County could see a good chunk of change coming their way soon thanks to First 5 Kern.

In honor of 25 years in the community, First 5 Kern is awarding 25 grants to early childhood education projects who qualify. Each grant will be $2,500 and application opportunities will be open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 29. The grants are open to licensed child care providers, 501(c)3 non-profit organizations, grassroots organizations, school districts, or other government organizations.

The main objective for these grants is for each applicant to think creatively of ways they can upgrade their education spaces. Amy Travis, First 5 Kern Executive Director, knows how far these grants can go. “We know that that these modest investments can go a long way in the creative hands of those who set our little ones on a lifelong path of learning,” said Travis.

The mini-grant initiative is one that First 5 Kern has not followed through with since it’s early years in Kern County. From 2000-08, over $1.6 million was awarded to nearly 200 different preschool and childcare programs throughout the county.