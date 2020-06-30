Fireworks shows in Kern County

(KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Fourth of July fireworks shows throughout the county. Here is a list of shows that have been canceled or still going on as planned.

Still Happening

Buttonwillow:

Buttonwillow Park, Friday, July 3

Fireworks show happening at Buttonwillow Park on July 3. It will be a drive-by fireworks show where you must stay in your car to watch the event and park six feet away from others. There will be no vendors at the event and the playground and restroom area will be closed.

Taft:

Franklin Field, Saturday, July 4

The Taft Chamber, City of Taft and West Side Recreation are teaming up to host a drive-in Fourth of July fireworks show in the area of Franklin Field on July 4. The event will be drive-in only with attendees being asked to stay in their cars. There will be no vendors, no food and drink sales and no restrooms available. They are also asking for donations for the fireworks show. You can make a donation here.

Tehachapi:

Tehachapi Municipal Airport, Saturday, July 4

Fireworks show happening at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport on July 4. All regularly scheduled festivities will be canceled, there will only be a fireworks display.

Canceled

Bakersfield: Canceled the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the Park at River Walk; will broadcast a special Independence Day concert by the Bakersfield Municipial Band as an alternative

Lake Isabella: Canceled its fireworks extravaganza this year; celebration will be held on July 3, 2021

Shafter: Canceled its fireworks celebration that was originally postponed to September

This is a developing story.