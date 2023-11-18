BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple fireworks were set off near the Valley Plaza Mall at what appeared to be a makeshift car meet, causing loud sounds to be heard around Bakersfield on Friday, according to the city’s police department.

A Bakersfield Police Department watch commander told 17 News that units responded to the scene near the mall around 9 p.m. Friday night, where what appeared to be a makeshift car meet was being held. Multiple fireworks were set off in the area.

According to BPD, a crowd of about 50 to 60 people dispersed when units arrived on scene.

No arrests were made, BPD said. There have been no injuries reported.