Fireworks sales expected to be high as public Fourth of July shows are canceled

(KGET) — The American Pyrotechnics Association says fireworks sellers are expecting record sales this year. The reason? Americans may likely celebrate at home as public displays are canceled.

In Bakersfield, firework stands are open even as COVID-19 looms over the Fourth of July holiday. 17 News swung by a few of them and they didn’t seem too busy — for now.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised fireworks shows be canceled throughout the state as he announced new coronavirus restrictions.

Tehachapi and Bakersfield city officials have already announced its fireworks shows are canceled this year.