Fireworks sale and usage hours for July 4 weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the Fourth of July weekend just days away, local cities and Kern County have established fireworks sale and usage hours.
Here’s a look at when you can buy and use fireworks from today through July 4:
City of Bakersfield
Sales:
July 1: Noon to 11:00 p.m.
July 2 & 3: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4: 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. (one minute past midnight)
Usage:
July 2 & 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. of the next day
July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. of the next day
City of Delano
Sales: Noon to 10 p.m. through July 4
Usage:
July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight
City of Maricopa
Sales: Noon to 10 p.m. through July 4
Usage:
July 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight
City of Wasco
Sales: Noon to 8 p.m. through July 5
Usage:
July 1: Noon to 12:01 a.m. of the next day
July 2: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
July 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
County of Kern
Including Arvin, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, McFarland, Mojave, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Shafter & Taft
Sales:
July 1: Noon to 11 p.m.
July 2 & 3: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4: 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
Usage:
July 1: Noon to 12:01 am of the next day
July 2: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
July 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.