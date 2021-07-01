Fireworks sale and usage hours for July 4 weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the Fourth of July weekend just days away, local cities and Kern County have established fireworks sale and usage hours.

Here’s a look at when you can buy and use fireworks from today through July 4:

City of Bakersfield

Sales:

July 1: Noon to 11:00 p.m.

July 2 & 3: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4: 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. (one minute past midnight)

Usage:

July 2 & 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. of the next day

July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. of the next day

City of Delano

Sales: Noon to 10 p.m. through July 4

Usage:

July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

City of Maricopa

Sales: Noon to 10 p.m. through July 4

Usage:

July 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

City of Wasco

Sales: Noon to 8 p.m. through July 5

Usage:

July 1: Noon to 12:01 a.m. of the next day

July 2: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

July 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

County of Kern

Including Arvin, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, McFarland, Mojave, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Shafter & Taft

Sales:

July 1: Noon to 11 p.m.

July 2 & 3: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4: 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

Usage:

July 1: Noon to 12:01 am of the next day

July 2: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

July 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.