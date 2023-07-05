BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fourth of July Fireworks lit the skies in Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Shafter and more, but for city fire officials, the biggest problem of the holiday was illegal fireworks.

“It has progressively gotten worse each year. We have a lot more individuals bringing those fireworks from Nevada and different states where they are legal to Bakersfield and selling them,” Arson Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson told KGET.

According to Bakersfield Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz, many illegal fireworks launched into the sky caused grass fires, fence fires and more on Tuesday night.

“Our crews were really busy going to incident after incident probably from dusk just about till after midnight,” Ortiz told KGET. “We had lots of grass fields that were on fire, outside lots that were on fire so a lot of those incidents took place.”

Local hospitals also saw a lot of impact from the holiday. One of those hospitals is Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

“I think this is the busiest Fourth of July that I have seen since I have been working here since 2016,” Burn Care Nurse Manager Ticyanna Clark told KGET.

According to Clark, multiple patients came in with fireworks injuries, asphalt burns and bonfire related accidents.

“You mix large gatherings, and everyone is having a good time there, just not paying attention or aware of what’s happening,” Clark told KGET. “Then before you know it, you have an injury that can happen in seconds.”

Clark told KGET she expects more people that were affected by injuries this holiday to receive treatment in the coming days.