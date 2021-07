RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) -- Every city in America, to varying extents, has gone through big changes associated with the pandemic. Most were shaken economically, many thoroughly devastated. All suffered one way or another.

Then there was the Kern County desert community of Ridgecrest, home to the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake. The city was still picking up the pieces from the July 4th earthquake of 2019 --- very large pieces, in many cases -- when, eight months later, the COVID-19 outbreak descended on Kern County and the world.