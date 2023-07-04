BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health cameras in downtown Bakersfield showed the sheer amount of fireworks lit during the Fourth of July.

Cameras from atop Adventist Health Bakersfield on Chester Avenue and KGET studios captured bursts of likely illegal fireworks going off in neighborhoods Tuesday. The fireworks started just after dusk and continued into the night.

City and county officials once again warned residents to use fireworks labeled “safe and sane” for Fourth of July celebrations, or to watch a professionally organized fireworks show.