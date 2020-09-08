Fires leave Bakersfield families homeless

Over ten families are trying to put their lives back together today after fires this weekend.

Those 10 families were left homeless by fires, but they’re thankful no one was killed in the overnight fires.

Flames tour through an apartment building on Larcus Avenue, forcing 14 units of residents onto the streets.

Lesly Ponce moved out of her mother’s apartment in that building just weeks ago.

“I came right away to see what was going on and I just couldn’t believe,” she said. “I still can’t believe that everything’s just gone and my parents were in so much danger you know?”

Firefighters responded to the emergency at three this morning.

Neighbors knocked on doors to tell other residents to escape.

“We’re lucky that my brother was sleeping downstairs and that he wasn’t asleep yet,” Ponce said. “Because if not, no one probably would have heard the door knocking and they probably wouldn’t have been able to get out on time.”

Related Content Fire causes major damage to home, displaces 5 people in East Bakersfield

The building did not offer fire insurance for many families, leading them to rely on the Red Cross for assistance.

A separate fire caused major damage to a home on Quincy Street two days ago. Firefighters arrived to a smoke-filled scene at 10:22 that night.

Joe Appleton: “There was a lot of fire,” said Joe Appleton, a Battalion Chief for the Kern County Fire Department. “The fire did extend into the house all the ways to the attic. There’s a lot of additions in the house so it got problematic for us to put the fire out.”

It wasn’t long before the fire damaged a vehicle and threatened to reach more homes on the street.

Five people were displaced as a record-setting heat wave made it harder to battle the flames.

Local fire departments are investigating both of these incidents and authorities say no one was injured.

Support the Rodriguez family here as they rebuild after the Quincy Street Fire:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/aurmu-rodriguez-family-fire-fund

Support Daniella Atkinson and her family as they rebuild from the Larcus Avenue fire:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/24pg4n83dc