Fires break out at two homes in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fires broke out at two separate homes in East Bakersfield Friday morning.

The first, around 4 a.m. at a home on South Brown Street just south of East California Avenue, which engulfed the house in flames before firefighters were able to gain control.

Video shows Bakersfield firefighters responding to the house on fire, which appeared to have been boarded up. In the video, Firefighters use chainsaws on the doorways and break windows in order to gain entry.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The second, at a home on El Medio Avenue near College Avenue and Sterling Road just before 8 a.m.

Video shows smoke billowing out of this home.

Kern County firefighters responded. There has been no word on any injuries.

17 News has reached out to the fire departments for more details on both incidents but hasn’t heard back.

This story will be updated as more information is released.