Firehouse Restaurant collecting donations Friday night

Donations are still being collected in Bakersfield for Trona and Ridgecrest residents affected by last week’s earthquakes.

Firehouse Restaurant is collecting donations Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Items most in need are diapers, baby food, water, pet food, gluten-free and diabetic friendly food.

They say fans are also a top priority as triple-digit temperatures are rising in Trona and most people are unable to use their air conditioners and coolers.

The Firehouse Restaurant is located at 2905 Calloway Drive.

