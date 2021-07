BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters are working to put out a fire in the area of 30th and Q streets late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported in the area just before 11:15 p.m. A massive plume of smoke could be seen rising into the night sky from the surrounding area.

The fire appeared to have cased major damage to at least one building, a trailer and several vehicles. PG&E arrived to work on any damaged power equipment.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.