BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have been called Saturday evening to put out a large fire at a building near Kern Medical.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pacific Street and West Drive at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fire to a building. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it’s not known if anyone has been injured.

Roads have been blocked off in the area for firefighting crews. Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.