Grass fire burns about 20 acres just off Highway 99 at Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County firefighters were able to put out an approximately 20-acre blaze that burned Friday evening in a grassy area just off Highway 99.

Firefighters were called to the the 5100 block of Olive Drive at around 6:30 p.m. for a vegetation fire burning just west of southbound lanes of Highway 99.

No structures were damaged in the fire, officials confirmed several homeless encampments burned. Strong winds made putting out the fire a little more difficult, but firefighters were able to use controlled burns to help contain it.

The cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries were reported.