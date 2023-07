BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning in grass and near homes Saturday in an Oildale neighborhood.

Multiple trucks and engines from Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments were called to a neighborhood near Cale Court and Johnnie Street just after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The California Highway Patrol has been called to provide traffic control in the area.

