Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning..Valley temps near 108, Mountain temps near 91

Homeless encampment fire burns about 3 acres in Southwest Bakersfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters faced some difficulty to put out a small grass fire at a homeless encampment Tuesday night.

Bakersfield fire Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said firefighters were called to the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road just before 10 p.m.

Lencioni said firefighters attacked the fire, but had difficulties getting to it safely in the homeless encampment because of dirt mounds and small propane tanks. The tanks exploded and flew into the air as firefighters approached.

Several people were seen leaving the area.

The fire was limited to about three acres and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

17 News was there Tuesday night as firefighters worked to put out the small blaze. Watch below:

Grass fire on Stine Road just south of Panama Lane

LIVE: County and city firefighters are working to put out a grass fire on Stine Road just south of Panama Lane.

Posted by KGET – TV 17 Bakersfield on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Entertainment Stories

More Entertainment Stories