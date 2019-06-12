Homeless encampment fire burns about 3 acres in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters faced some difficulty to put out a small grass fire at a homeless encampment Tuesday night.

Bakersfield fire Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said firefighters were called to the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road just before 10 p.m.

Lencioni said firefighters attacked the fire, but had difficulties getting to it safely in the homeless encampment because of dirt mounds and small propane tanks. The tanks exploded and flew into the air as firefighters approached.

Several people were seen leaving the area.

The fire was limited to about three acres and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

17 News was there Tuesday night as firefighters worked to put out the small blaze. Watch below: