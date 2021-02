BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters are working to put out a fire in East Bakersfield sending plumes of black smoke into the air Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the area of Kentucky and Brown streets at around 9 p.m. Wood and debris appeared to be burning near the train tracks. Witnesses told 17 News train ties could also be burning.

We will update this story as we learn more information.