Portion of burning roof nearly falls on firefighter in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire consumed much of a building Sunday night on Union Avenue in Central Bakersfield and video shows a close call for a firefighter putting out the flames.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Union Avenue. The building appeared to be abandoned and during the fire fight, a portion of the roof came falling down, nearly on top of a firefighter below. The collapsed roof fell at his feet.

Multiple firefighters and engines were called to the scene. It’s unclear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.