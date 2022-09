BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a massive fire to a building Wednesday night in Downtown Bakersfield.

Multiple fire crews have been called to the area of 21st Street and Chester Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. 17 News photojournalist said the fire appeared to be at a building near 20th Street and Chester Avenue. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

