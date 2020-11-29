Firefighters working to contain fire north of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a fire Saturday afternoon north of McFarland off Browning Road.

Kern County firefighters are at Browning and Peterson roads. They were called to the fire at around 4:15 p.m. Multiple 17 News viewers have sent pictures and video of a large plume of black smoke visible from Highway 99. It was not immediately clear what was burning, but CHP had received reports Styrofoam was burning at a business.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.