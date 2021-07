BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a business in East Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the area of Kentucky and Sacramento streets at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. it was not immediately clear what business was burning.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the area from far distances. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.