Firefighters were called to a business on Chester Avenue near 34th Street just after 11:30 p.m.

It appeared a truck trailer was burning, but the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The fire appeared to be under control at around 12:15 a.m. but smoke continued to fill the air from the business.

