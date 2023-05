BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple firefighting crews have been called to contain a brush fire burning east of Bakersfield in the Bealville area.

Firefighters were called to the an area off Bealville Road north of Highway 58 just before 1:15 p.m. for a report of fire.

It was not known how many acres have burned. Ground and air crews are working to contain the fire.