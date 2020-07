BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to put out the flames of a five-acre fire Sunday afternoon just west of Stallion Springs.

The Kern County Fire Department says the Comanche Fire is burning off Comanche Point and Jack Springs Road. The department has a water-dropping helicopter above.

#ComancheFire off Comanche Point Rd and Jack Springs Rd, west of the Stallion Springs community. Approximately 5 acres. @kerncountyfire Helitack on scene. pic.twitter.com/RvRkylFIrE — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 26, 2020

