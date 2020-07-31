Firefighters stop forward progress on 260-acre fire near Arvin

Related Content UPDATE: Comanche Fire now 100% contained Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department said crews have stopped forward progress on a 260-acre grass fire burning southeast of Arvin Thursday afternoon. The fire was at 60% containment, officials said.

KCFD says the Sheep Fire is burning off Comanche Point and Herring roads near Arvin. Water-dropping aircraft are being used in the firefight. Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said homes are not threatened.

The Sheep Fire is burning near the site of another, smaller fire over the weekend. The Comanche Fire burned approximately 30 acres on July 25.