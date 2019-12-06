Firefighters working on structure fire east of Bakersfield

KGET 17
Kern County firefighters are working on a structure fire east of Bakersfield on Redbank Road.
CHP is providing traffic control in the area and has closed the north side of Malaga Road.
PG&E is also on scene.
This is a developing story.