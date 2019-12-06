Kern County firefighters are working on a structure fire east of Bakersfield on Redbank Road.

CHP is providing traffic control in the area and has closed the north side of Malaga Road.

PG&E is also on scene.

Firefighters working on structure fire east of Bakersfield The Kern County Fire Department is working on a fire just east of Bakersfield on Redbank Road. Posted by KGET – TV 17 Bakersfield on Friday, December 6, 2019

This is a developing story.