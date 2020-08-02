Firefighters work to put out multiple fires on Chester Avenue in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters worked to put out flames at two businesses along Chester Avenue Saturday night. Crews were also called to a third suspicious fire reported at a nearby auto shop.

Fire crews were called to the 3000 block of Chester Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Flames damaged the walls of Home Design Furniture. It was unclear how much damage may have been caused inside or what caused the fire.

Just after 9 p.m., a storage structure at a taco restaurant at Chester Avenue and 26th Street was damaged by fire and firefighters had stopped the flames there. The taco stand and the furniture store are less than a half mile apart.

It was not immediately known if the two fires and the car fire at the auto shop are related and are under investigation.