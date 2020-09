BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters are working to put out a grass fire just off the Beale Avenue offramp along Highway 178.

Fire crews were called to the westbound Highway 178 offramp at Beale Avenue just after 8 p.m. Firefighters have blocked two westbound lanes to put out the fire reported to be in the center divider. Expect some delays in the area.

