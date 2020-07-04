Firefighters work to put out flames to Lake of the Woods home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large firefighting response was called after a home caught fire and spread to a second home Friday evening in Lake of the Woods, the Kern County Fire Department said. Four people have been displaced as a result.

Multiple fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Chaparral Street just before 5:30 p.m. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County were called because of the potential of flames spreading into nearby vegetation, KCFD Public Information Officer and Engineer Andrew Freeborn said.

Firefighters found a home engulfed in flames with fire spreading to a neighboring home. Freeborn said flames did not spread into the nearby brush, however. The extent of the damage to both homes was not known.

One person was taken away by ambulance but it was not immediately known if their injuries were a direct cause of the fire. The Red Cross will assist two adults and two minors displaced because of the fire.

LA County and U.S. Forest Service crews were called off, but a total of about 30 firefighters remained working to put out flames to the home.