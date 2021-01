BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have been called to put out a large fire at a building Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Multiple engines and fire crews were called to the area on Union Avenue just south of 34th Street at around 10 p.m. The fire destroyed the building, but it wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as we learn more information.