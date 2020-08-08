Elderly woman killed, another injured in Southwest Bakersfield mobile home fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An elderly woman was killed and another person was injured in a fire at a Southwest Bakersfield home Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to put out a fire to a home in the 4300 block of Paramount Street in Southwest Bakersfield just after 7 p.m. The home is in a neighborhood near White Lane and Wible Road.

Officials at the scene described the victim as an elderly woman. One other person suffered smoke inhalation and was treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.