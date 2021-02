BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters are working to put out a fire reported at a Southeast Bakersfield home Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to a neighborhood on Lotus Lane near Bradshaw Street just before 8 p.m. Video shared with 17 News shows firefighters putting out flames to a trailer, and it was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as we learn more information.