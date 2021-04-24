Firefighters work to put out fire at home in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that damaged a structure and at least one vehicle at a home Saturday night on Orange Drive in East Bakersfield.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Orange Drive near Oregon Street, a few blocks from Kern Medical.

Multiple engines were called to the area. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but video from the scene shared with 17 News showed sparks coming from the ground beside a fire damaged truck.

The fire appears under control, and firefighters remain on scene.