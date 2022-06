BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home Thursday night in East Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to a home on Los Robles Drive near College Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be coming from a garage at the home. One person at the scene told 17 News he helped get a man out of the home that was burning.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.