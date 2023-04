BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a central Bakersfield business Monday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said firefighters have been called to 1501 California Ave. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire department Capt. Tim Ortiz said the fire spread to a building after starting with a burned vehicle.

California Avenue at Chester Avenue is slow as firefighters work to put out the flames.