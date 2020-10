BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Via Arte - the Italian street painting exhibition - kicked off Saturday morning. Local artists came here to turn pavement into chalk masterpieces. The Bakersfield Museum of Art is hosting their annual street painting at the marketplace this weekend. Artists came from all over the state to participate and spend hours on the hot pavement at their designated square. Most of the artists come back every year.

"I've done it 6-7 years by myself," said Emily Loyd, a chalk artist. "Then I did it two years with my dad and my dad did it 10 years before that. So it's a family tradition."