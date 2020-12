BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon on South Union Avenue.

The fire was reported in the 2100 block of South Union Avenue at around 3 p.m. Viewer video of the fire shows massive plumes of black smoke and a building on fire. It’s unclear what was inside the structure.

Multiple fighting engines were called to the scene to fight the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more information.