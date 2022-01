BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the area of East 21st Street and Baker Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of fire to a building. Flames and black smoke shot into the air and multiple trucks remain on scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

We will update this story as we learn more information.