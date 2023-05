BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a reported structure fire Wednesday in northwest Bakersfield.

Multiple fire crews were called to Krebs Road west of Mohawk Street just after 1 p.m., according to Pulsepoint.

Video shared with 17 News shows firefighters battling a large plume of smoke in the area. The video shows medical personnel at the scene.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire or if any injuries are reported.

This is a developing story.