Firefighters work to contain fire along Highway 58 near General Beale Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters have stopped forward progress on a 30-acre brush fire burning Friday afternoon southeast of Bakersfield.

The Farm Incident has so far burned around 30 acres by westbound lanes of Highway 58 east of General Beale Road, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at around 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters needed air support from CAL Fire, and at least one county water dropping helicopter.

#FarmIncident Incident Commander has declared forward progress of the fire has been stopped. — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) June 12, 2020

We will update this story as we learn more information.