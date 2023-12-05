BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department and a tow truck pulled a vacant vehicle out of a canal on Highway 99 near Merced Avenue Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say firefighters arrived on the scene of a vehicle submerged in a canal. Firefighters went into the water with a rope system and confirmed there were no victims in the vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:09 a.m.

A tow truck responded and pulled the submerged vehicle out of the canal, according to officials.