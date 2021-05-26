Firefighters to conduct prescribed burn tonight on Highway 223

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are planning a controlled burn from 5 p.m. to midnight on Highway 223 at Highway 58. Traffic may be impacted.

The burn has been scheduled to reduce vegetation and increase public safety, firefighters said in a release. Motorists are asked to watch for firefighters and reduce speed when driving through the area.

“Your Kern County Fire Department continues to actively manage hazards to our community through prescribed burns and mechanical treatments (fuel breaks created by heavy equipment),” the release said. “We encourage all residents to make sure they are maintaining the required defensible space around their home.”

The hazard reduction clearance deadline is June 1, and firefighters are reminding residents to maintain defensible space year-round.

For emergency notifications, register at ReadyKern.com.