Firefighters take part in rappelling training in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters were rappelling down the side of the Bank of America building in downtown Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.

The firefighters were shooting a commercial for BFD at the bank at Truxtun and Chester Avenues.

17 News spoke with Battalion Chief, Casey Snow, about what it takes to pull it off.

“So, it’s definitely challenging, you don’t want to walk on the glass, the guys are staying on the frame working on getting down safely and being able to stop, do a pickoff maneuver and save somebody if they needed to, and basically, just honing our skills,” said Snow.