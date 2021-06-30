UPDATE: Kern County firefighters working to put out Oak Fire fire near Tehachapi

UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): The Kern County Fire Department says because of the remote location of the Oak Fire near Tehachapi, firefighters are being flown in to fight it.

The fire is estimated to have burned 10 to 15 acres so far.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are responding to a large vegetation fire southeast of Tehachapi.

The fire broke out at around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Oak Creek and Tehachapi Willow Springs roads. KCFD said the fire is currently about five acres in size.

