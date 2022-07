BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon in an area south of Isabella Lake.

Multiple firefighting crews were called to the area east of Erskine Creek Road at around 4 p.m. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says Erskine Creek Road is closed south of Hughes Road.

It was not immediately clear how many acres the fire has burned so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.