Three-alarm fire in downtown Bakersfield destroys Pallets For Days, seriously damages Tina Marie’s Cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in downtown Bakersfield early this morning.

The department said at around 2:11 a.m., firefighters were sent to Pallets for Days at 2006 Chester Ave. after receiving reports of a fire. The department said the first units on scene requested additional alarms and deployed several large hand lines to protect exposure.

BFD said it used two ladder trucks to spray large amounts water during the operation.

No one was injured in the fire, which is still under investigation. However, Pallets For Days was destroyed and Tina Marie’s Cafe was significantly damaged in the fire. A GoFundMe account has been created to help support the cafe and its employees.