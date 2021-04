BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early this morning in downtown Bakersfield.

The Kern County Fire Department said the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside a home that was under construction on 17th and D streets. Several engines were on scene as firefighters battled the blaze, which also spread to several nearby trash bins.

No injuries have been reported as of early this morning. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.