Firefighters respond to major house fire in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to a major house fire in northeast Bakersfield Sunday night.

Witnesses say the fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. at a house on Jewett Avenue. Video sent to 17 News shows a chaotic scene as firefighters work to put out the blaze with what appears to be a pony running loose at the house and a trailer that was fully engulfed. The home owner says the pony and other pets were not injured.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. This article will be updated once more information is provided.

Drone video: